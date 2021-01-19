19. Januar 2021 um 12:52 Uhr
Amtswechsel
:
Alicia Keys fordert Einsatz gegen Rassismus
Sängerin Alicia Keys kämpft gegen den Rassismus in den USA. Foto: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/dpa
Los Angeles In de USA brechen neue Zeiten an. Sängerin Alicia Keys und andere appelieren an den neuen Präsidenten Biden, gegen den Rassismus anzugehen.
Alicia Keys, Khalid, Mary J. Blige und andere afroamerikanische Künstler erinnern in einem neuen Video an schwarze Opfer von Polizeigewalt und Rassismus.
Sie fordern den gewählten US-Präsidenten Joe Biden und seine Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris auf, in den ersten hundert Tagen ihrer Amtszeit eine Kommission zur Beseitigung von strukturellem Rassismus einzurichten.
Die Künstler erinnern unter anderem an Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks und Breonna Taylor, die alle im vergangenen Jahr erschossen wurden. Arbery als er Joggen war, Brooks, nachdem er in seinem Auto eingeschlafen war, und Taylor bei einem nächtlichen Polizeieinsatz in ihrer eigenen Wohnung.
„2016 schufen wir '23 Wege, die du getötet werden kannst, indem du in Amerika Schwarz bist'“, sagte Keys in dem Video, das am Montag vom Social-Video-Dienst NowThis Media veröffentlicht wurde. „Ich kann nicht glauben, dass ich vier Jahre später zurück bin mit '17 weiteren Wegen'“, so die Sängerin.
Auch auf George Floyd wird verwiesen, dessen brutale Tötung im vergangenen Mai landesweite Proteste gegen Rassismus und Polizeigewalt ausgelöst hatte.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210119-99-84349/2