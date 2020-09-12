12. September 2020 um 10:56 Uhr
Büchner-Preisträger
:
Uraufführung von Rainald Goetz' „Reich des Todes“ in Hamburg
Rainald Goetz hat ein düsteres und sehr politisches Theaterstück geschrieben. Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa
Hamburg Der Autor Rainald Goetz hat seit mehr als 20 Jahren wieder ein Theaterstück vorgelegt. Die Uraufführung fand in Hamburg statt, wo die Gäste ein düsteres und sehr politisches Schauspiel sahen.
Mit einer düsteren und sehr politischen Uraufführung hat sich das Deutsche Schauspielhaus in Hamburg nach dem Corona-Lockdown zurückgemeldet. Intendantin und Regisseurin Karin Beier inszenierte mit „Reich des Todes“ das Theaterstück des Büchner-Preisträgers Rainald Goetz.
Die vierstündige Uraufführung nimmt Bezug auf den Terroranschlag des 11. Septembers 2001 und die umstrittene Folgestrategie des damaligen US-Präsidenten George W. Bush.
Die Bühne ist ein dunkler, karger Ort, in der Schauspieler wie Sebastian Blomberg, Wolfgang Pregler, Anja Lais und Sandra Gerling als Vertreter der Bush-Administration auftreten. Die Krisensituation zieht eine Erosion der Demokratie nach sich, die in Exzesse wie Folter, Sadismus und Krieg mündet.
Beier führt die Zuschauer mit einem sich verausgabenden, herausragenden Ensemble in die Abgründe der US-amerikanischen Seele. Im ersten Teil dominieren körperbetontes Spiel, Video und Livemusik. Nach der Pause fährt die Inszenierung die wuchtigen Textblöcke von Rainald Goetz in Monologen und als Chor auf. Am Ende entlädt sich ein befreiter, anerkennender, etwas ermatteter Applaus.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200912-99-530996/2