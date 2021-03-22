22. März 2021 um 07:32 Uhr
Mit vielen Stars
:
Stings „Duets“-Sammlung aus 30 Jahren
Sting singt immer wieder gerne im Duett. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa
Berlin 17 Duette aus drei Jahrzehnten: Der britische Weltstar Sting hat eine Sammlung verschiedener Koproduktionen zusammengestellt, mit Kollegen wie Eric Clapton oder Zucchero.
Er sang zu Eric Claptons Gitarre und machte Reggae mit Shaggy: Sting („Englishman In New York“) hat sich im Laufe seiner jahrzehntelangen Karriere mit etlichen Musik-Größen zusammengetan. Nun bringt der 69-jährige Brite eine Sammlung mit 17 Duetten der vergangenen 30 Jahre heraus.
Neben Clapton und Shaggy tauchen auf dem Album andere berühmte Namen wie Annie Lennox, Zucchero und Julio Iglesias auf. Das Album „Duets“ zeigt allerdings nicht nur, wie viele verschiedene Musikerinnen und Musiker Sting auf seinem bisherigen Weg begleitet haben. Es beweist auch, wie sich der frühere Bassist der Punk/Reggae-Band The Police („So Lonely“) immer wieder neu erfunden hat.
Das Spektrum reicht von Klassikern wie „My Funny Valentine“ mit Jazz-Pianist Herbie Hancock bis hin zu Songs mit Rappern wie Gims und Gashi. Auch in Kinofilmen war Sting während seiner Musiker-Laufbahn zu hören: Für „Lethal Weapon 3“ mit Mel Gibson und Danny Glover steuerte er 1992 zusammen mit Clapton und US-Komponist Michael Kamen den Song „It's Probably Me“ bei. Im Video dazu bildet das Klacken und Zünden eines Zippo-Feuerzeuges den Grund-Beat. Mit Reggae-Sänger Shaggy nahm Sting 2018 sogar ein komplettes Album („44/876“) auf. Der Song „Don't Make Me Wait“ wurde zum Sommerhit.
Eine Webseite zur Duett-Sammlung bringt die Songs in eine zeitliche Reihenfolge - es ist eine musikalische Reise von 1992 bis 2020. Dazu gibt Gordon Matthew Sumner alias Sting kurze Video-Einblicke, wie die Songs entstanden sind und welche Freundschaften sich dadurch gebildet haben. Die Anekdoten bringen einem den Musiker und sein Werk noch einmal näher. Daher ist auch zu verschmerzen, dass keine brandneuen Songs auf dem Album zu hören sind.
Das jüngste Lied ist immerhin noch kein Jahr alt: Im Corona-Herbst brachte Sting zusammen mit seinem Freund Zucchero „September“ heraus. „Ich habe den Song letztes Jahr während des Lockdowns geschrieben, als jeder Tag gleich zu sein schien“, verrät Sting. Die Melodie habe für ihn italienisch geklungen. „Also habe ich Zucchero angerufen.“
