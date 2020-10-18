18. Oktober 2020 um 10:30 Uhr
„Queen of Technicolor“
:
Schauspieler Rhonda Fleming mit 97 gestorben
Rhonda Fleming ist im Alter von 97 Jahren gestorben. (Archivbild von 1981). Foto: Wally Fong/AP/dpa
Los Angeles Mit ihren roten Haaren, grünen Augen und der hellen Haut galt sie als Königin der satten Technicolor-Farben: Hollywood-Star Rhonda Fleming. Nun ist sie in hohem Alter in Santa Monica gestorben.
Die amerikanische Schauspielerin Rhonda Fleming, eine Filmgröße der goldenen Ära Hollywoods, ist tot. Sie sei am Mittwoch im Alter von 97 Jahren in einem Krankenhaus in Santa Monica bei Los Angeles gestorben, berichtete die „New York Times“ unter Berufung auf Flemings langjährige Assistentin Carla Sapon am Freitag (Ortszeit).
Die Kalifornierin drehte in den 40er und 50er Jahren zahlreiche Western und Abenteuerfilme und arbeitete mit Schauspielern wie Glenn Ford, Ronald Reagan und Kirk Douglas zusammen.
Fleming wurde 1923 unter dem bürgerlichen Namen Marilyn Louis in Hollywood geboren und bereits als Schülerin entdeckt. Nach mehreren kleineren Filmrollen gelang ihr 1945 in Alfred Hitchcocks Psychothriller „Ich kämpfe um dich“ an der Seite von Ingrid Bergman der Durchbruch.
Dutzende Filme folgten, darunter „Tropische Abenteuer“ (1953) und „Die nackte Bombe“ (1980). Dabei wurde Fleming gerne für die Rolle der sexy Amerikanerin gecastet. Mit ihren roten Haaren, grünen Augen und der hellen Haut galt sie auch als „Queen of Technicolor“.
Anfang der 60er Jahre wandte sich Fleming, die insgesamt sechsmal verheiratet war, verstärkt der Fernsehkarriere zu. Sie drehte bis in die 90er Jahre. In den Ruhestand hat sich die Schauspielerin offiziell nie zurückgezogen, wie die „New York Times“ aus einem früheren Interview Flemings zitierte. Sie beschloss demnach lediglich, weniger zu arbeiten.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201018-99-985651/2