18. August 2020 um 08:22 Uhr
Show auf Apple TV+
:
Reese Witherspoon sucht den Country-Star
Mischt mit ihrer Firma im Country-Geschäft mit: US-Schauspielerin Reese Witherspoon. Foto: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/dpa
Los Angeles n Erfüllung. Die Schauspielerin mischt neuerdings in der Country-Business mit und geht auf Talentsuche.
Oscar-Preisträgerin Reese Witherspoon (44, „Walk the Line“) verbindet ihre Leidenschaft für Country-Musik mit einem neuen Projekt.
Mit ihrer Firma Hello Sunshine soll die Schauspielerin für den Streamingdienst Apple TV+ die Show „My Kind of Country“ produzieren. Ihr Kindheitstraum, einmal wie Country-Star Dolly Parton zu sein, werde sich bestimmt nie erfüllen, aber dieses Projekt sei wohl die zweitbeste Sache, witzelte Witherspoon auf Instagram.
Im Rahmen der Wettbewerbsserie sollen Country-Musik-Talente gefunden werden. Die Show soll Sängern und Songschreibern eine Plattform bieten und „die Freude von Country-Musik jedermann in aller Welt“ näher bringen, erklärte Witherspoon. Sie selbst sei in der Country-Hochburg Nashville in Tennessee groß geworden und diese Musik sei ein riesiger Teil ihres Lebens gewesen.
Musikproduzent Adam Blackstone, der mit Stars wie Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Faith Hill und Alicia Keys arbeitete, ist als musikalischer Leiter an Bord.
Witherspoon („Natürlich blond“) spielte in der Johnny-Cash-Biografie „Walk The Line“ (2005) die mit Cash verheiratete Country-Sängerin June Carter. Die Rolle brachte ihr einen Oscar ein. Mit ihrer Firma Hello Sunshine ist die Schauspielerin seit vielen Jahren auch als Produzentin aktiv.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200818-99-204983/3