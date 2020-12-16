16. Dezember 2020 um 08:13 Uhr
Nach „Star Wars“
:
Naomi Ackie soll Whitney Houston spielen
Die britische Schauspielerin Naomi Ackie soll Whitney Houston spielen. Foto: Ian West/PA Wire/dpa/Archiv
Los Angeles Nach langer Suche gibt es nun eine Hauptdarstellerin für die geplante Filmbiografie über Musiklegende Whitney Houston.
Die Britin Naomi Ackie (28), die in „Star Wars: Der Aufstieg Skywalkers“ mitspielte, ist für Filmbiografie „I Wanna Dance With Somebody“ über Musiklegende Whitney Houston (1963-2012) ausgewählt worden.
Sie hätten eine anstrengende Suche hinter sich, sagte Regisseurin Stella Meghie („The Photograph“) in einer Mitteilung, aus der die US-Branchenblätter „Variety“ und „Hollywood Reporter“ zitierten. Ackie sei auf ganzer Linie überzeugend gewesen. „Ihre Fähigkeit, die Bühnenpräsenz einer Weltikone und zugleich die menschliche Seite ihres Innenlebens einzufangen, hat mich tief gerührt“, erklärte die kanadische Filmemacherin.
Mit produziert wird die Biografie von Houstons Nachlassverwaltung und vom Musikproduzenten Clive Davis, der die Sängerin einst entdeckte. In dem Film sollen Houstons Plattenaufnahmen verwendet werden. Das Drehbuch stammt von Autor Anthony McCarten („Bohemian Rhapsody“). Der Film ist nach dem Hit „I Wanna Dance with Somebody“ benannt.
Houston war einer der größten Stars der 80er-Jahre. Ihre Alben verkauften sich millionenfach. Erfolge feierte die sechsfache Grammy-Preisträgerin auch als Schauspielerin. An der Seite von Kevin Costner spielte sie 1992 in dem Liebesfilm „Bodyguard“ mit, für den sie auch Hits wie „I Will Always Love You“ lieferte. Die Musikerin wurde im Februar 2012 im Alter von 48 Jahren tot in einem Hotelzimmer in Beverly Hills aufgefunden.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201216-99-708610/4