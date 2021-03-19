19. März 2021 um 11:00 Uhr
Kinderbuchautorin
:
Cornelia Funke zieht in die Toskana
Die Kinder- und Jugendbuchautorin Cornelia Funke 2017 in Hamburg. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa
Hamburg Der Klimawandel und die Waldbrandgefahr sind in ihrer Wahlheimat Kalifornien längst lebensbedrohliche Gefahren. Auch aus diesen Gründen will die Autorin Cornelia Funke nach Europa zurückkehren.
Die Bestseller-Autorin Cornelia Funke tauscht ihre Avocadofarm in Malibu gegen eine Olivenfarm in der Toskana: Sie kehrt der USA den Rücken und kommt zurück nach Europa.
„Wenn alles klappt, ziehe ich im August in die Nähe von Volterra in der Toskana“, sagte die Kinder- und Jugendbuchautorin („Tintenherz“) der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Hamburg. Sie sei gerade dabei, in Italien ein Haus mit Gästewohnungen auf einem Hügel mit Olivenbäumen zu kaufen, so die 62-Jährige.
Dass sie nach fast 16 Jahren in den USA das Land wieder verlässt, habe mehrere Gründe. Die zwei wichtigsten seien allerdings der Klimawandel und die ständige Waldbrandgefahr in der Region. „Ich mache mir ja schon sehr lange Sorgen wegen der Klimakatastrophe hier. In diesem Winter war die Dürre wieder ganz brutal. Wir hatten kaum Regen und dann auch noch Feuer im Januar.“ Das alles treibe auch die Bodenkosten für die Avocadofarm in die Höhe.
Ausschlaggebend für die Umzugs-Entscheidung sei allerdings ein überraschendes Kaufangebot gewesen. Das Nachbargrundstück gehört einer Firma, die dort ein Natur-Farming-Projekt für Stadtkinder umsetzen will und Funkes idyllisches Grundstück mit den kleinen Gästehäusern einbeziehen möchte.
Ihr neues Haus in der Toskana hat die Autorin über eine gute Freundin, die Schauspielerin Caroline Goodall, gefunden. „Es ist ein sehr altes Haus. Es ist ganz perfekt.“ In Italien will Funke weiterhin junge Künstler - ob Illustratoren, Autoren, Bildhauer oder Musiker - bei sich wohnen und arbeiten lassen.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210319-99-886678/3