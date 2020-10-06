6. Oktober 2020 um 02:06 Uhr
Nach Aufschub von Bond-Film
:
Auch Kinostart von „Dune“ auf 2021 verschoben
Filmregisseur Denis Villeneuve 2015 bei den Filmfestspielen in Cannes. Foto: Ian Langsdon/EPA/dpa
Los Angeles Eine weitere Enttäuschung für Kinogänger: Nachdem der neue James-Bond-Film „Keine Zeit zu sterben“ erneut verschoben worden ist, trifft es nun auch die Science-Fiction-Saga „Dune“.
Nach dem jüngsten Aufschub des neuen James-Bond-Films „Keine Zeit zu sterben“ trifft es nun auch die Großproduktion „Dune“. Statt Mitte Dezember soll die Neuverfilmung der Science-Fiction-Saga erst im kommenden Herbst in die Kinos kommen.
Auf dem Twitter-Account des Films wurde am Montag der 1. Oktober 2021 als neuer Termin genannt. Nach der „Dune“-Verfilmung („Der Wüstenplanet“) von David Lynch im Jahr 1984 hat der Kanadier Denis Villeneuve („Blade Runner 2049“) das Sci-Fi-Epos mit Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac und Josh Brolin für Warner Bros. neu aufgelegt. Das Hollywood-Studio Warner soll aber weiter an dem geplanten Kinostart der Comic-Verfilmung „Wonder Woman 1984“ kurz vor Weihnachten festhalten.
Die Bond-Produzenten hatten den jüngsten Aufschub des Agenten-Thrillers mit Daniel Craig als 007 am Freitag bekanntgegeben. „Keine Zeit zu sterben“ soll nun statt in diesem November erst im April auf die Leinwand kommen.
Von diesen Blockbustern hatte die von der Corona-Krise stark betroffene Filmbranche eine baldige Wiederbelebung des Kinogeschäfts erwartet. Ein weiterer Dämpfer war am Montag die Mitteilung der großen Kinokette Cineworld, dass sie wegen der Pandemie vorübergehend ihre Häuser in Großbritannien und den USA schließen wird.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201006-99-838549/2