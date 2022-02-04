„Tat erinnert an eine Hinrichtung“ : Getötete Polizisten von Kusel: So reagieren Bundeskanzler Scholz und andere Politiker in den sozialen Medien

Bundesinnenministerin Nancy Faeser (SPD) in Frankfurt während einer Schweigeminute für die in Rheinland-Pfalz getöteten Polizeibeamten. Foto: dpa/Torsten Silz

Fassungslosigkeit und Entsetzen: Die Reaktionen auf die getöteten Polizisten von Kusel überschlugen sich im Laufe der Woche in allen sozialen Medien. Auch Bundes- und Landespolitiker meldeten sich zu Wort und bekundeten ihre Anteilnahme.

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) hat den Angehörigen der beiden erschossenen Polizisten sein Beileid ausgesprochen. Was in Kusel passiert sei, bedrücke ihn sehr, schrieb Scholz am Montagabend auf Twitter: „Mein Mitgefühl gilt den Angehörigen der beiden jungen Opfer.“ Er denke auch an die vielen Polizistinnen und Polizisten, die jeden Tag ihr Leben riskieren, um Bürger zu schützen. „Wir müssen die Hintergründe der Tat schnell aufklären“, schrieb Scholz weiter.

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">Was in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kusel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kusel</a> passiert ist, bedrückt mich sehr. Mein Mitgefühl gilt den Angehörigen der beiden jungen Opfer. Und ich denke an die vielen Polizist*innen, die jeden Tag ihr Leben riskieren, um uns Bürger*innen zu schützen. Wir müssen die Hintergründe der Tat schnell aufklären.</p>— Olaf Scholz (@OlafScholz) <a href="https://twitter.com/OlafScholz/status/1488207056234553354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Auch Bundesfinanzminister Christian Lindner (FDP) hat sich per Twitter zu Wort gemeldet: Die Tat in Kusel habe ihn „in den vergangenen Tagen sehr betroffen gemacht“, schrieb er am Freitag. Die für Freitagmorgen angesetzte bundesweite Schweigeminute mahne zum Innehalten. „Den vielen Menschen in Uniform, die tagtäglich für unser Land im Dienst sind, danke ich.“

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">Die Tat in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kusel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kusel</a> hat mich die vergangenen Tage sehr betroffen gemacht. Die heutige Schweigeminute für die beiden Opfer mahnt uns innezuhalten. Mein Mitgefühl gilt den Angehörigen. Den vielen Menschen in Uniform, die tagtäglich für unser Land im Dienst sind, danke ich. CL</p>— Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) <a href="https://twitter.com/c_lindner/status/1489547275542085634?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Bundesinnenministerin Nancy Faeser (SPD) drückte ebenfalls auf Twitter ihre Bestürzung aus: „Diese Tat erinnert an eine Hinrichtung, und sie zeigt, dass Polizistinnen und Polizisten jeden Tag ihr Leben für unsere Sicherheit riskieren“, schrieb sie bereits am Montag. In einem späteren Tweet dankte sie der Polizei für die schnelle Festnahme der Tatverdächtigen. Angesichts von Hasskommentaren in sozialen Medien fügte sie hinzu: „Leider sehen wir widerwärtige und pietätlose Hasskommentare im Netz. Ich habe BKA gebeten, Straftaten schnell und entschieden zu verfolgen.“

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="de" dir="ltr">Unabhängig vom Motiv: Diese Tat erinnert an eine Hinrichtung und zeigt, dass <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Polizei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Polizei</a> jeden Tag Leben für unsere <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sicherheit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sicherheit</a> riskiert. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Familien, Freunden und Kollegen der Opfer. Wir werden alles tun, um die Täter dingfest zu machen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kusel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kusel</a></p>— Nancy Faeser (@NancyFaeser) <a href="https://twitter.com/NancyFaeser/status/1488097809047957506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Twitter angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Twitter. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Twitter, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Der saarländische Ministerpräsident Tobias Hans (CDU) teilte am Montag auf all seinen Social-Media-Kanälen mit, er habe Innenminister Klaus Bouillon (CDU) gebeten, „als Ausdruck der Trauer und Solidarität die Flaggen im Saarland auf Halbmast zu setzen“. Der Regierungschef zeigte sich „zutiefst erschüttert“ und „absolut fassungslos“. Die saarländische Polizei unterstütze ihre Kollegen in Rheinland-Pfalz „mit allen Mitteln bei der Aufklärung dieses furchtbaren Verbrechens“. Hans betonte: „Ich bin in Gedanken bei den Angehörigen und wünsche den Familien, Freunden, Kolleginnen und Kollegen viel Kraft in diesen schweren Stunden.“

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZY1Jr0tqGD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZY1Jr0tqGD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZY1Jr0tqGD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Tobias Hans (@tobiashans)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Hans’ Kollegin Malu Dreyer (SPD), Ministerpräsidentin von Rheinland-Pfalz, teilte am Montag per Facebook mit: „Wer die Polizei angreift, greift uns alle an.“ In einem späteren Facebook-Beitrag am Mittwoch wiederholte sie diesen Satz und erklärte, es zerreiße ihr „noch heute das Herz“. In tiefer Dankbarkeit gedenke sie den Polizisten, die „im Dienst für unsere Sicherheit“ gestorben seien – „auf die schrecklichste und brutalste Art und Weise.“

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async="1" defer="1" crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/de_DE/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0" nonce="7XfIi9vY"></script><div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/malu.dreyer/posts/3359961484225432" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/1402857076602559/posts/3359961484225432/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Es zerreißt mir noch heute das Herz. Zwei junge Menschen haben im Dienst für unsere Sicherheit am Montag mit ihrem Leben...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/1402857076602559">Malu Dreyer</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/1402857076602559/posts/3359961484225432/">Wednesday, February 2, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Die stellvertretende saarländische Ministerpräsidentin und SPD-Vorsitzende Anke Rehlinger schrieb am Montag auf Instagram, sie habe kaum Worte für ihre Gefühle: „Trauer, Fassungslosigkeit, Wut, alles mischt sich angesichts dieser Nachricht.“ In einem weiteren Beitrag zur Schweigeminute am Freitag schrieb sie: „Wir Saarländerinnen und Saarländer stehen zusammen in der Trauer und solidarisch zu den Polizistinnen und Polizisten, die für Sicherheit und Ordnung jeden Tag für uns einstehen.“

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZjLWsPtNGc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZjLWsPtNGc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZjLWsPtNGc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Anke Rehlinger (@ankerehlinger)</a></p></div></blockquote> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Instagram angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.

Der aus dem Saarland stammende ehemalige Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas (SPD) teilte am Montag unter anderem per Facebook seine Betroffenheit mit. „Jeden Tag riskieren die Männer und Frauen bei der Polizei ihr Leben für unsere Sicherheit“, schrieb er. „Diese Tat ist entsetzlich.“

<aside class="park-embed-html"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/heiko.maas.98/posts/3175454959350542" data-width="552"><blockquote cite="https://graph.facebook.com/1431909580371764/posts/3175454959350542/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><p>Jeden Tag riskieren die Männer und Frauen bei der #Polizei ihr Leben für unsere Sicherheit. Heute Morgen wurden zwei...</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/1431909580371764">Heiko Maas</a> on <a href="https://graph.facebook.com/1431909580371764/posts/3175454959350542/">Monday, January 31, 2022</a></blockquote></div> </aside> Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir Inhalte von Facebook angezeigt werden. Dieses Element enthält Daten von Facebook. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer Datenschutzseite blockieren An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Facebook, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.