Bundestagsdebatte über das Infektionsschutzgesetz : Die Pandemie, das Gesetz und die AfD

Demonstranten blockieren Police uses water canons and tear gas to clear a blocked a road between the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building, home of the German federal parliament, as people attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Germany. Police in Berlin have requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests by people opposed to coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Foto: dpa/Michael Kappeler