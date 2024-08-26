Wer führt im Jahr 2024 die Liste an? Forbes: Die zehn bestbezahlten Sportler der Welt 2024
Platz 10: Lamar Jackson, American Football, USA, Jahresgehalt 100,5 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 9: Stephen Currry, Basketball, USA, Jahresgehalt 102 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 8: Karim Benzema, Frankreich, Fußball, Jahresgehalt 106 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 7: Neymar, Fußball, Brasilien, Jahresgehalt 108 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 6: Kylian Mbappe, Frankreich, Fußball, Jahresgehalt 110 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 5: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Griechenland, Basketball, Jahresgehalt 111 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 4: LeBron James, USA, Basketball, Jahresgehalt 128,2 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 3: Lionel Messi, Argentinien, Fußball, Jahresgehalt 135 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 2: Jon Rahm, Spanien, Golf, Jahresgehalt 218 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche
Platz 1: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, Fußball, Jahresgehalt 260 Millionen US-Dollar. Quelle: Forbes/Wirtschaftswoche